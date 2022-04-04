Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 12:08

Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene scores stunning goal as Rotherham win EFL Trophy

Ogbene scored a stunning Wembley goal
James Cox

Chiedozie Ogbene continued on his fine international form as he proved to be the match-winner for Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy final at the weekend.

Rotherham beat Sutton United 4-2 after extra-time at Wembley.

Rotherham, who are chasing League One promotion, looked like they were set for cup final heartbreak against their League Two opponents.

Ireland international Ogbene (24), who recently notched up a goal and an assist in the draw with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium, was involved in a late equaliser to send the game to additional time.

He set up  Jordi Osei-Tutu for the 95th minute equaliser.

Ogbene then gave Rotherham the lead with a stunning strike from 25 yards out.

Rotherham then added another goal to put the win beyond doubt.

Speaking after the game, Ogbene said: "Sutton showed character but so did we. I said before that it's easy to give up. We all have tired legs, it set well for me and they dropped off, I had to take a shot."

 

