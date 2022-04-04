Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 07:14

American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

The 24-year-old was the first American to take out the Mission Hills championship since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.
American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

By PA Sport Staff

American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship .

The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.

Jennifer Kupcho hits from the sixth tee during the final round of the LPGA Chevron Championship golf tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Jennifer Kupcho is the first American to win the title since 2015 (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”

Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983.

More in this section

Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win
Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically
Chelsea crumble at home as Janelt scores twice in shock Brentford victory Chelsea crumble at home as Janelt scores twice in shock Brentford victory
Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more