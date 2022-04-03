Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 18:05

Kerry make light work of Mayo in Division 1 National League decider

Three goals for the Kingdom put them beyond Mayo's grasp
Kerry make light work of Mayo in Division 1 National League decider

The culmination of an exciting National Football League proved underwhelming at Croke Park, with Kerry easing to victory over Mayo, ending 3-19 to 0-13.

On the front foot from the word go, Jack O'Connor's side kicked themselves into a three point lead in the opening 15 minutes, with captain David Clifford announcing his intent, taking four points before the break.

Maintaining that three-point deficit to the 25th minute, Mayo's defence then crumbled in the face of a hectic attack, ending in a palmed goal from Gavin White.

Leading 1-10 to 0-7 at half-time, Kerry's dominance only intensified after the break, in sharp contrast to Mayo's wastefulness in possession.

In the 66th minute, with the Kingdom already 10 points to the good, Clifford took the second goal of the game, before Jason Foley added to Mayo's woes with a third in additional time.

Lifting the cup for his county, man of the match Clifford also offered his sympathies, on behalf of Kerry GAA, to the family of Red Óg Murphy from Co Sligo, who died earlier this week.

Earlier, in the Division 2 final, Roscommon took a 1-20 to 0-22 win over Galway, with Diarmuid Murtagh providing the vital goal in additional time.

