Sunday Sport: Kerry and Mayo clash at Croker for Division 1 title

Updated: 2.30pm

GAA

Kerry and Mayo meet in the final of Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this afternoon.

Cillian O'Connor returns for James Horan's side for the decider that gets underway at Croke Park at 4pm.

Before that, Roscommon and Galway's Division 2 final is all square on 0-9 at half-time.

🟢🔴 IT'S MATCH DAY! 🟢🔴



The @Allianz National Football League Division1 Final gets underway in Croke Park at 4pm.

Mayo GAA Vs Kerry GAA



Get behind the lads 💪



Travel safely folks !!#AllianzLeagues #mayogaa #GAA #GAABelong@Elverys @PortwestIreland pic.twitter.com/AHQBZUqSKE — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) April 3, 2022

The Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final pits Wexford against Roscommon, with a 4pm throw-in at Birr.

Meanwhile, Limerick and Offally are contesting the Division 4 final in the 2pm fixture.

In Division 2 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues, Waterford are taking on Wexford at Cullen Park in the first semi-final of the day, with Cork meeting Antrim in the second at 3pm.

Premier League

Two Premier League managers enjoying very different fortunes meet this afternoon.

Frank Lampard and his struggling Everton side are in London to face West Ham in the early game which kicked-off at 2pm.

The main game of the day then will see Tottenham host Newcastle from 4.30pm, when a win for Antonio Conte's side would see them go level on points with fourth placed Arsenal.

After a frantic start, Celtic have come from behind to defeat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox, seeing them to a six point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rugby

England will be looking to make it two wins from two in the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

They face Italy away at 3pm as they continue the defence of their title.

Golf

Stephanie Meadow is just outside the top 20 after three rounds of the Chevron Championship - the first Major of the year on the LPGA Tour.

She shot an impressive five-under-par third round of 67 overnight in California.

That leaves her four-under-par all round and in a tie for 21st.

Leona Maguire has slipped back to 1-under-par, 15 shots off the lead.

American Jennifer Kupcho leads by six shots on 16-under.