Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 13:23

Sunday Sport: Kerry and Mayo clash at Croker for Division 1 title

Cillian O'Connor returns for James Horan's side for the decider that gets underway at Croke Park at 4pm
Sunday Sport: Kerry and Mayo clash at Croker for Division 1 title

Updated: 2.30pm

GAA

Kerry and Mayo meet in the final of Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this afternoon.

Cillian O'Connor returns for James Horan's side for the decider that gets underway at Croke Park at 4pm.

Before that, Roscommon and Galway's Division 2 final is all square on 0-9 at half-time.

***

The Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final pits Wexford against Roscommon, with a 4pm throw-in at Birr.

Meanwhile, Limerick and Offally are contesting the Division 4 final in the 2pm fixture.

***

In Division 2 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues, Waterford are taking on Wexford at Cullen Park in the first semi-final of the day, with Cork meeting Antrim in the second at 3pm.

Premier League

Two Premier League managers enjoying very different fortunes meet this afternoon.

Frank Lampard and his struggling Everton side are in London to face West Ham in the early game which kicked-off at 2pm.

The main game of the day then will see Tottenham host Newcastle from 4.30pm, when a win for Antonio Conte's side would see them go level on points with fourth placed Arsenal.

***

After a frantic start, Celtic have come from behind to defeat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox, seeing them to a six point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rugby

England will be looking to make it two wins from two in the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

They face Italy away at 3pm as they continue the defence of their title.

Golf

Stephanie Meadow is just outside the top 20 after three rounds of the Chevron Championship - the first Major of the year on the LPGA Tour.

She shot an impressive five-under-par third round of 67 overnight in California.

That leaves her four-under-par all round and in a tie for 21st.

Leona Maguire has slipped back to 1-under-par, 15 shots off the lead.

American Jennifer Kupcho leads by six shots on 16-under.

More in this section

Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically
Cork vow not to fulfil Munster championship fixture against Kerry over venue change Cork vow not to fulfil Munster championship fixture against Kerry over venue change
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's league finals GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's league finals
Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more