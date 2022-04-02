GAA: Waterford stun Cork to take Division 1 National Hurling League title

Despite the absence of talisman Austin Gleeson, Waterford stormed to victory over Cork in the National Hurling League Division 1 final at Semple Stadium.

Waterford got off to the stronger start with goals from Stephen Bennett and Paddy Curran aiding the Déise to a 2-10 to 0-10 lead at half-time.

Things didn't improve for the Rebels after the break, with Bennett returning to claim his second goal of the night, before Dessie Hutchinson raised the green flag.

A small consolation for Kieran Kingston's men came in the form of a late goal for Robbie O'Flynn, however, it was too little too late to deny Waterford their spot on top of Division 1 for 2022.

A fourth goal for the déise coming from Dessie Hutchinson for @WaterfordGAA v @OfficialCorkGAA in The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Final ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/UrvsWLZvB2 — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 2, 2022

Earlier, in the first of the Thurles double-header, Westmeath eased to victory in the Division 2A final over Down, with the game ending 5-19 to 1-17.

Tyrone claimed the Division 3A title, beating Armagh 2-21 to 2-19, while Derry took the Division 2B crown, beating Sligo 1-23 to 2-15.

In the Division 3B final, Fermanagh bested Longford 2-18 to 1-17.

Today's football finals saw Cavan beat Tipperary 2-10 to 0-15 at Croke Park to take the Division 4 title, while Mickey Harte’s Louth made a strong comeback in the second half to deny Limerick, ending 1-14 to 0-12 in Croke Park.