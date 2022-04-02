Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 20:59

GAA: Waterford stun Cork to take Division 1 National Hurling League title

The Déise led 2-10 to 0-10 at half-time
GAA: Waterford stun Cork to take Division 1 National Hurling League title

Despite the absence of talisman Austin Gleeson, Waterford stormed to victory over Cork in the National Hurling League Division 1 final at Semple Stadium.

Waterford got off to the stronger start with goals from Stephen Bennett and Paddy Curran aiding the Déise to a 2-10 to 0-10 lead at half-time.

Things didn't improve for the Rebels after the break, with Bennett returning to claim his second goal of the night, before Dessie Hutchinson raised the green flag.

A small consolation for Kieran Kingston's men came in the form of a late goal for Robbie O'Flynn, however, it was too little too late to deny Waterford their spot on top of Division 1 for 2022.

Earlier, in the first of the Thurles double-header, Westmeath eased to victory in the Division 2A final over Down, with the game ending 5-19 to 1-17.

Tyrone claimed the Division 3A title, beating Armagh 2-21 to 2-19, while Derry took the Division 2B crown, beating Sligo 1-23 to 2-15.

In the Division 3B final, Fermanagh bested Longford 2-18 to 1-17.

Today's football finals saw Cavan beat Tipperary 2-10 to 0-15 at Croke Park to take the Division 4 title, while Mickey Harte’s Louth made a strong comeback in the second half to deny Limerick, ending 1-14 to 0-12 in Croke Park.

More in this section

Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically Community in shock after Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies tragically
Cork vow not to fulfil Munster championship fixture against Kerry over venue change Cork vow not to fulfil Munster championship fixture against Kerry over venue change
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's league finals GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's league finals
Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

Manchester City maintain top spot after win over Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more