Saturday sports: Ireland's women kick off Six Nations against France

Rugby
The Irish Women's Rugby team have a massive task ahead of them this afternoon.
Greg McWilliams side are away to France in the second round of the TikTok Six Nations.
Kick-off in Toulouse is at 14:15.
Elsewhere, today Wales entertain Scotland at 16:45.
The stage is set in Toulouse! 🇫🇷
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 2, 2022
Munster and Leinster meet in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park this evening.
Both provinces welcome back a host of internationals for the 19:00 kick-off.
Connacht meanwhile lead Benetton 14-3 at half-time in Treviso.
And Ulster are away to the Vodacom Bulls where they have just gotten underway.
🚨 | ICYMI
Here's your #LeinsterRugby 23 to take on Munster in Limerick tomorrow evening, as announced earlier today! 🔵👇#MUNvLEI #URC pic.twitter.com/ZTSsxuD9r4
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 1, 2022
Soccer
The first Premier League game of the day has gotten underway.
Liverpool have welcomed relegation-fighting Watford to Anfield. It is scoreless with just over 15 minutes on the clock.
A win here for the Reds would see them go top of the table, for a couple of hours at least.
Their title rivals Manchester City are away to Burnley later on. That game kicks-off at 15:00
At the same time Chelsea welcome west-London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge. Leeds entertain Southampton,Brighton play bottom side Norwich City, and Aston Villa go to West Midlands rivals Wolves.
Then at 17:30 Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford.
At home Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this afternoon.
That kicks-off at 14:00 and the hosts will be loooking to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Elsewhere, DLR Waves face Athlone at 16:00
While Bohemians go to Cork City, and Treaty United host Galway with both of those games underway from 17:00.
GAA
Cork will look to win a first Allianz National Hurling League title since 1998 this evening.
Kieran Kingston’s side face Waterford in the Division One final in Thurles.
Throw-in is at 7.15, and the Division 2-A final meeting of Down and Westmeath will serve as the curtain-raiser.
The Division 2-B final pits Derry against Sligo from 16:00.
Owenbeg hosts the Division 3-A final clash of Tyrone and Armagh 14:30.
While Fermanagh and Longford meet in the Division 3-B final in Carrick-on-Shannon at 17:00
Allianz Football Finals weekend begins at Croke Park this afternoon, as Cavan take on Tipperary in the Division 4 decider at half-past-2.
Then, Mickey Harte’s Louth play Limerick in the Division 3 final from 16:45.
Golf
Leona Maguire is in the top 20 following her second round in the Chevron Championship - the first Major of the year on the LPGA Tour.
The Cavan native is 3-under-par, in a tie for 20th and six shots off the lead.
Stephanie Meadow just made the cut meanwhile on 1-over-par after her first two rounds in California.
Racing
There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown from 2-o'clock.
The first big race of the day - the Ballylinch Stud 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes - goes to post at 25-to-3.