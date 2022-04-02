Saturday sports: Ireland's women kick off Six Nations against France

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

The Irish Women's Rugby team have a massive task ahead of them this afternoon.

Greg McWilliams side are away to France in the second round of the TikTok Six Nations.

Kick-off in Toulouse is at 14:15.

Elsewhere, today Wales entertain Scotland at 16:45.

Munster and Leinster meet in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park this evening.

Both provinces welcome back a host of internationals for the 19:00 kick-off.

Connacht meanwhile lead Benetton 14-3 at half-time in Treviso.

And Ulster are away to the Vodacom Bulls where they have just gotten underway.

Soccer

The first Premier League game of the day has gotten underway.

Liverpool have welcomed relegation-fighting Watford to Anfield. It is scoreless with just over 15 minutes on the clock.

A win here for the Reds would see them go top of the table, for a couple of hours at least.

Their title rivals Manchester City are away to Burnley later on. That game kicks-off at 15:00

At the same time Chelsea welcome west-London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge. Leeds entertain Southampton,Brighton play bottom side Norwich City, and Aston Villa go to West Midlands rivals Wolves.

Then at 17:30 Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford.

***

At home Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this afternoon.

That kicks-off at 14:00 and the hosts will be loooking to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves face Athlone at 16:00

While Bohemians go to Cork City, and Treaty United host Galway with both of those games underway from 17:00.

GAA

Cork will look to win a first Allianz National Hurling League title since 1998 this evening.

Kieran Kingston’s side face Waterford in the Division One final in Thurles.

Throw-in is at 7.15, and the Division 2-A final meeting of Down and Westmeath will serve as the curtain-raiser.

The Division 2-B final pits Derry against Sligo from 16:00.

Owenbeg hosts the Division 3-A final clash of Tyrone and Armagh 14:30.

While Fermanagh and Longford meet in the Division 3-B final in Carrick-on-Shannon at 17:00

Allianz Football Finals weekend begins at Croke Park this afternoon, as Cavan take on Tipperary in the Division 4 decider at half-past-2.

Then, Mickey Harte’s Louth play Limerick in the Division 3 final from 16:45.

Golf

Leona Maguire is in the top 20 following her second round in the Chevron Championship - the first Major of the year on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan native is 3-under-par, in a tie for 20th and six shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow just made the cut meanwhile on 1-over-par after her first two rounds in California.

Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown from 2-o'clock.

The first big race of the day - the Ballylinch Stud 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes - goes to post at 25-to-3.