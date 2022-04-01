League of Ireland: Derry City remain top of Premier Division with last-gasp win over Bohs

Derry City remain four points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division following a last-gasp win at Dalymount.

James Akintunde’s strike in the third minute of added time gave the Candystripes a 2-1 win away to Bohemians.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers are back up to second in the table following a 3-0 win away to Finn Harps.

Darragh Burns’ second goal of the season also salvaged a 1-1 draw for St Pat’s at home to Drogheda United.

Shelbourne collected just their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory away to Sligo Rovers, while Dundalk were 2-nil winners at home to UCD.

Division One

Cork City remain three-points clear at the top of the First Division following a 1-0 win at Wexford.

Galway United’s 1-0 win at home to Cobh Ramblers keeps them second.

Longford Town were 1-0 winners away to Waterford, while Athlone and Bray drew one-apiece.

Women's National League

Peamount United maintained their 100 per cent start to the Women's National League.

Stephanie Roche and Aine O'Gorman found the net in a 4-0 win at home to Wexford Youths.