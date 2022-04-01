Cork vow not to fulfil Munster championship fixture against Kerry over venue change

Cork have vowed they will not fulfil their Munster championship semi-final fixture against Kerry in any location other than Páirc Uí Rinn.

It comes after the game was moved from Páirc Uí Rinn in Co Cork to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney due to capacity issues at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Pairc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable due to the staging of an Ed Sheeran concert.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Cork players and management called for the decision to move the game to be reversed by the Munster Council.

The statement released to The42.ie said: "As players and management our sole focus is on preparing and playing to the best of our ability next month in the Munster championship, representing our families, our clubs and our county. We did not envisage needing to issue this statement.

"Cork and Kerry have long had an agreement in place to decide home and away fixtures. This year's fixture is a home game for Cork, as initially announced in a press release by Munster GAA on the 4th of March.

"We believe the decision made this week by the Munster Council must be reversed.

"The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong, and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

"As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football semi-final on May 7th 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue.

"Regards, the Cork senior football players and management."

The statement comes after the Cork hurlers gave up home advantage in their fixture against Clare due to the concert schedule at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.