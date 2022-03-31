GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's league finals

Muireann Duffy

There are 11 league finals across this weekend, with the Division 1 hurling and football match-ups down for decision on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Semple Stadium is the venue for Saturday's double-header, first hosting Down and Westmeath's Division 2A final (throw-in at 4.45pm, live coverage on Spórt TG4), before the all-Munster affair of Cork and Waterford in the top-flight (throw-in at 7.15pm, live coverage on TG4).

At 4pm in Edenderry, Derry face Sligo in the Division 2B final, after Tyrone and Armagh meet in Owenbeg at 2.30pm in the Division 3A decider. Division 3B's final between Fermanagh and Longford at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada is the penultimate game of the day, throwing in at 5pm.

Getting the football action underway for the weekend, Cavan face Tipperary in the first of the weekend's double-headers at Croke Park in the Division 4 final (throw-in at 2.30pm), before Louth and Limerick's Division 3 final at 4.45pm. Live coverage of both games will be shown on TG4.

On Sunday, Croke Park hosts the Division 1 and 2 football finals, beginning with Roscommon and Galway (throw-in at 1.45pm) before Kerry and Mayo face off in the big one at 4pm. Live coverage of both games will be shown on TG4.

Cavan v Tipperary, Louth v Limerick, Down v Westmeath, Cork v Waterford, Roscommon v Galway and Kerry v Mayo will be available to stream on GAAGO for viewers outside of Ireland.

In the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Limerick play Offaly and Roscommon meet Wexford in Birr on Sunday, deciding the Division 4 and 3 titles (throwing-in at 2pm and 4pm respectively). Meanwhile, also at 2pm, Clare and Tyrone face off in Pearse Park in the Division 2 relegation final.

Finally, in the Littlewoods Camogie League, Waterford meet Wexford at Cullen Park on Sunday at 1pm in the Division 2 semi-final, before Antrim and Cork's meet in Edenderry at 3pm to determine the final pairing.