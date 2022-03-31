Fine Gael Senator issues apology to Robbie Keane over comments about FAI salary

A Fine Gael Senator has issued an apology to Irish football star Robbie Keane over comments about Keane's FAI salary.

Last week, Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy said that Keane should give back the money he has been paid for his role with the FAI.

On Thursday, Mr Carrigy issued a statement apologising for his comments.

The statement said: “On Thursday (24th March), I issued a press release about Robbie Keane.

“I’ve since learned that the information contained in this release was inaccurate and false in a number of respects and was unfair.

“As a result, I have withdrawn the press release and apologise to Robbie for any damage caused.”

As reported in the Irish Examiner, sources are adamant that the post Keane holds with the FAI is not taxpayer-funded.