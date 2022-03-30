Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:36

Troy Parrott happy to play anywhere for Republic of Ireland

The 20-year-old’s third senior international goal proved decisive at the Aviva Stadium.
Troy Parrott happy to play anywhere for Republic of Ireland

By Damian Spellman, PA

Troy Parrott has told Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny he will play wherever he wants him to as he attempts to further his international career.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score a late, late winner in Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Lithuania, in the process getting his side out of jail against a team ranked 137th in the world.

Parrott, who is currently on loan at MK Dons from Premier League Tottenham, has always regarded himself as a central striker, but was asked to operate as a number 10 by Kenny, and he insists he is happy to play in whatever position he is required to if it gets him into the team.

He said: “At this stage of my career, I think it’s massively important that I can play in different positions so that I’m selectable in not just one preferred position.

“Luckily I’ve been blessed with a gift that I can play in them different positions, and it gets me on the pitch.

“Growing up, I was always a striker and it’s where I’ve played for most of my career coming up through Academy and stuff like that.

 

“But as I said, I don’t mind which one of the positions I play in. If it gets me on the pitch I’m happy to do a job anywhere.”

Parrott’s decisive strike came in the seventh minute of stoppage time at the end of a game in which Ireland huffed and puffed and despite having four goals disallowed for offside, struggled for inspiration for long periods.

The Dubliner’s introduction as a 63rd-minute replacement for Will Keane helped to add fresh impetus – Lithuania keeper Dziugas Bartkus denied him with a fine one-handed save, but could do nothing about the rasping 20-yard drive which eventually settled the contest.

Parrott said: “It felt like the ball was never going to come down. I had to take two touches before I could get the shot off.

Troy Parrott
Troy Parrott hits the winner against Lithuania (Niall Carson/PA)

“As soon as I didn’t get blocked by the first man coming out, I had a feeling it was going towards the goal. To see it hit the back of the net was crazy.”

The goal was Parrott’s third senior international strike, the other two coming in similar circumstances in a 4-1 win over Andorra in June last year – Kenny’s first as manager at the 11th attempt – after the Republic had gone 1-0 down.

That was not lost on the manager, and the frontman admitted the capacity to rescue a difficult situation could prove invaluable as he attempts to force himself into the team.

Parrott said: “It’s a good trait to have. As a sub or as a starter, all you want to do is have an impact on the game and luckily I could do that.”

More in this section

Everton lose over £100m for third successive year but will avoid sanction Everton lose over £100m for third successive year but will avoid sanction
Amnesty International criticises prospect of Joshua-Usyk rematch in Saudi Arabia Amnesty International criticises prospect of Joshua-Usyk rematch in Saudi Arabia
John Higgins battles back to beat Zhao Xintong at Cazoo Tour Championship John Higgins battles back to beat Zhao Xintong at Cazoo Tour Championship
Roland Sallai punishes mistake to give Hungary victory over Northern Ireland

Roland Sallai punishes mistake to give Hungary victory over Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more