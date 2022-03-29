Sadio Mane ensures World Cup heartbreak for Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah

By PA Sport Staff
Sadio Mane slotted the decisive penalty to send Senegal to the World Cup finals while his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah suffered shoot-out heartbreak for Egypt.
Mane’s spot-kick concluded a dramatic second leg in Diamniadio after Hamdi Fathi’s fourth-minute own goal hauled the hosts level following Egypt’s 1-0 win in Cairo on Friday night.
The result was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final two months ago when Mane again scored the winning penalty against the same opponents.
🇸🇳✨ The African champions are going to Qatar!#WCQ | #WorldCup | @FootballSenegal pic.twitter.com/xFsNz7gqN1
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 29, 2022
Senegal dominated most of the proceedings and Egypt were indebted to keeper Mohamed El Shenawy who produced a series of stunning saves to deny Pape Abdou Cisse and Ismaila Sarr in extra-time.
Salah blazed Egypt’s first penalty over the bar and after both sides contrived to miss their first four spot-kicks combined, it fell to Mane to seal his side’s passage to Qatar.
Thomas Partey’s early goal saw Ghana also qualify for the finals after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja, which proved enough to send the Ghanaians through on the away goals rule.