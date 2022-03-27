Football league: The sides facing promotion, relegation and contesting the final

Promotions, relegations and finalists have been decided in Sunday’s Allianz National Football League action.

Dublin were dramatically relegated from Division One after a last-minute Jack McCarron free gave Monaghan a 3-13 to 1-18 win in Clones.

The recent six-in-a-row All Ireland champions will play in the second tier for the first time since 2007, with manager Dessie Farrell saying his side’s relegation gives them food for thought going forward.

Another relegation saw Kildare sent to Division Two after a 2-20 to 0-18 loss to Mayo – meaning James Horan's men will take on Kerry in the Division One final.

Kerry were already through to the decider, despite a 1-15 to 1-11 loss today to All Ireland champions Tyrone. The final has been fixed for Croke Park at 4pm on Sunday.

In Division Two, Roscommon joined Galway in booking their place in next year's top flight after beating the Tribesmen - who had already secured promotion. The final throws in at 1.45pm on Sunday at Croke Park.

Offaly are set to play Division Three football next season after being pipped by Cork this afternoon, 1-21 to 1-20. Down have also been relegated as they were beaten by Clare 2-14 Down 1-9.

In Division Three, Limerick and Louth have been promoted after wins over Fermanagh and Wicklow respectively.

The Garden County are relegated to Division Four, alongside Laois who were beaten 2-17 to 1-13 by Longford.

In Division Four, Cavan and Tipperary sealed their promotion to Division Three with Saturday night victories over Waterford and London respectively.