Sunday sports: Dublin and Monaghan fighting relegation, South East derby in hurling semi-final

Digital Desk Staff

GAA

It's a South East Derby in the second semi-final of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1.

Unbeaten Wexford take on Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park at 3.45pm.

The winner of that game will face Cork in the decider next weekend.

The Rebels had a 1-27 to 2-20 win over Kilkenny in the other semi-final last night.

It's all to play for in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

Five teams could still be relegated from the top tier with the winner of Dublin and Monaghan staying up.

That one gets underway at 1.45pm in Clones.

At the same time, Donegal face Armagh in Letterkenny with the visitors aiming to reach the league final.

Guaranteed finalist Kerry are at home to Tyrone who are hoping to avoid the drop.

Elsewhere, Mayo come up against Kildare.

All games throw in at 1.45pm.

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland have shown the progress they've made in the last 12 months with a 2-2 draw with Belgium in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Stephen Kenny's side came from behind twice against the world's top-ranked side a year after losing to Luxembourg in Dublin.

Captain Seamus Coleman says they must now show they can challenge for major tournaments.

Rugby

New Ireland head coach Greg McMilliams said he was proud of his players after their opening Tik Tok Six Nations game.

A late fightback from Wales saw them beaten 27-19 by the visitors at the RDS.

It was McMilliams' first competitive game in charge.

Today France get their tournament underway at home to Italy from 3pm.

Golf

Seamus Power is out of the WGC Matchplay in Texas.

The Waterford man was beaten 3 and 2 by Scottie Scheffler in the quarter-finals.

Scheffler could be world number 1 with a win in Austin.

He faces Dustin Johnson in today's semi-final while the other last 4 tie sees Kevin Kisner take on Corey Conners.

Formula One

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start on pole for the first time in his Formula One career this afternoon.

The Mexican driver qualified fastest for today's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

He starts ahead of last weekend's winner Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, who is third.

Lewis Hamilton will start from 16th on the grid after failing to get out of the first qualifying session yesterday.