Mick Schumacher crashes out during qualifying for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Press Association

Qualifying action for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has stopped after Mick Schumacher crashed out heavily in his Haas.

The German hit the barriers hard through Turn 12 at high speed with the medical car immediately deployed.

Schumacher’s Haas team tweeted: “Big crash for Mick. He was really pushing but lost the car at Turn 12. The medical car is currently with him.”

We’ve heard that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre. #HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP #Quali — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 26, 2022

The television cameras cut away from the scene of the high-speed accident and no replays were immediately shown.

But Haas said Schumacher, 23, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is conscious and has been taken to the medical centre.

It comes after Lewis Hamilton was sensationally knocked out of the first round of qualifying and will start 16th for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The struggling seven-time world champion failed to put in a lap good enough to haul himself into Q2 under the lights of the Jeddah street circuit.

Hamilton’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington said: “Unfortunately that is us in P16.”

A disconsolate Hamilton, six tenths slower than George Russell in the other Mercedes, replied: “I am so sorry, guys.”

Earlier, qualifying was red-flagged for the first time after Nicholas Latifi crashed out in his Williams.

The Canadian driver lost control of his car through Turn 13 before spinning into the barriers.

Latifi emerged unscathed from the accident in the opening moments of Q1, but the session was stopped to remove his stricken machine.