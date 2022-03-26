Saturday Sports: Cork and Kilkenny square off in League semi-final

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny wants his team to continue their impressive form when they return to action today.

They host the world's top ranked side, Belgium, at the Aviva Stadium at 5pm.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start, with regular stopper Gavin Bazunu absent through injury.

Ireland's under-17s have suffered a 3-2 defeat to Finland in the Elite Phase of the European Championships.

Tom Mohan's under-19s play Portugal at St George's Park in England from 7.30pm.

Gaelic Games

Cork and Kilkenny clash in the first of this year's Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-finals this evening.

Patrick Horgan and Robbie O’Flynn return to the Rebels' forwards while Eoin Cody has named in the Kilkenny attack.

There's a 7.15pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Navan plays host to the Division One Relegation Playoff between Offaly and Antrim at 3pm while the Division Two A semi-final between Westmeath and Kerry is just getting underway in Mullingar.

Cavan and Tipperary will be looking to secure a swift return to Division Three of the Football League this evening.

Tipperary will be promoted if they beat London while Cavan need to avoid defeat at home to Cavan to reach the League final.

Carlow and Wexford are just getting underway at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Formula One

The FIA has confirmed this weekend's Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead.

A missile attack on an oil depot near to the track in Jeddah put the event in doubt.

After extensive discussions, drivers and their teams have agreed to continue with practice getting underway at 2pm.