Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 22:16

Munster move within three points of Leinster after win over Benetton

Four second-half tries helped them to a 51-points to 22 bonus point win over Benetton at Musgrave Park.
Munster have moved to within three-points of United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster.

Four second-half tries helped them to a 51 to 22 bonus point win over Benetton at Musgrave Park.

Matt Gallagher was the first to score a try for the Reds after 18 minutes of play.

A try from Craig Casey followed, however Benetton responded with a score to put them just 7 behind Munster at the break.

A second half try from Simon Zebo pushed Munster ahead even further and the Reds refused to look back from there.

A Gavin Commbes effort followed by a Ben Healy conversion saw Munster secure the bonus point leading Benetton 37-15.

However, they were not finished there.

Jack O'Sullivan and Damian de Allende got themselves on the scoreboard for Munster before Benetton got a last ditch try to round out the victory.

