Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 17:33

Practice delayed as fire burns near Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in opening practice.
Practice delayed as fire burns near Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Jeddah

Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of world champion Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

The second running was due to start at 8pm (5pm UK) but was expected to be delayed by around 15 minutes as the drivers and team principals were called to see F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who has briefed them on this evening’s events and how they are being handled by the local authorities.

World champion Max Verstappen reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke during first practice.

“I smell a bit of a burning feeling,” said the Dutchman. “I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”

More in this section

Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri
Ireland defender Shane Duffy enjoying his football again after tough period Ireland defender Shane Duffy enjoying his football again after tough period
Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39 Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39
West Ham donate to nine animal charities after Kurt Zouma’s fine for kicking cat

West Ham donate to nine animal charities after Kurt Zouma’s fine for kicking cat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more