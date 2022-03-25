Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 07:48

Football rumours: Barcelona join queue for Leeds star Raphinha

The Spanish giants have reportedly joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the winger
Football rumours: Barcelona join queue for Leeds star Raphinha

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Heavyweights continue to line up for Leeds winger Raphinha, with Barcelona reportedly the latest club to throw their hat in the ring for the 25-year-old. The Daily Mirror says the Spanish giants have joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Raphinha, who has a reported price tag of £60 million.

Manchester City are also monitoring Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has had a stellar season, rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England squad this week, and his form has attracted the attention of City bosses, as well as Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Norwich City v Chelsea – Premier League – Carrow Road
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Daily Express reports Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta is torn between extending his stay at Stamford Bridge and taking up an offer from Barcelona. The paper says the 32-year-old defender, out of contract at the end of the season, has been offered a two-year deal at the Nou Camp, while Chelsea have the option of extending his contract by a year. Under the Government sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea are currently not allowed to offer new deals to members of their squad, but that will change when the club’s new owner is installed.

The Evening Standard says West Ham could make yet another move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, despite having a previous bid of £50 million rejected in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Divock Origi in action for Belgium (David Davies/PA)

Divock Origi: The Liverpool striker is in talks with Inter Milan and AC Milan over a potential free transfer in the summer, says 90min.

Antonio Rudiger: Sky Sports says the 29-year-old Chelsea defender has been made an offer by Juventus.

More in this section

Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement
Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis
Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after late North Macedonia goal Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after late North Macedonia goal
Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri

Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more