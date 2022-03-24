Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after late North Macedonia goal

Digital Desk Staff

European champions Italy have been knocked out of qualifying for this year's World Cup.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final thanks to a last minute goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Portugal will take on North Macedonia for a place in Qatar after they beat Turkey 3-1.

Wales remain on course for a first World Cup appearance since 1958, following a 2-1 win over Austria.

Gareth Bale scored twice for the winners in Cardiff. They will meet either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final.