Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 22:03

Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after late North Macedonia goal

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final thanks to a last minute goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski.
Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after late North Macedonia goal

Digital Desk Staff

European champions Italy have been knocked out of qualifying for this year's World Cup.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final thanks to a last minute goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Portugal will take on North Macedonia for a place in Qatar after they beat Turkey 3-1.

Wales remain on course for a first World Cup appearance since 1958, following a 2-1 win over Austria.

Gareth Bale scored twice for the winners in Cardiff. They will meet either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final.

More in this section

Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement
Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis
Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham
Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri

Italy captain Michele Lamaro hoping Wales win can spark new chapter for Azzurri

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more