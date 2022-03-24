GAA: What's to play for in this weekend's National League action?

Muireann Duffy

This weekend will see the National Football and Hurling leagues heat up with a lot to play for in both codes.

The final round of the football league throws up some intriguing Division 1 pairings, but there is more of a do-or-die nature in Division 2 where the counties towards the bottom of the table will be looking to avoid relegation to Division 3, and the accompanying entry into the Tailteann Cup.

The new football championship format will be linked to the league, seeing all counties from Division 3 and 4 contest the Tailteann Cup (unless any of these counties qualify for their provincial final), while counties from Division 1 and 2 compete for the Sam Maguire as normal.

This addition means Cork and Offaly's Sunday fixture (throw-in at 2pm, deferred coverage on TG4) carries a bit of added weight as the loser will follow Down to Division 3, and by extension, into the Tailteann Cup.

Lots to be decided this weekend in the Allianz Football League! Take a look below at Sunday's fixtures.https://t.co/ketmuArqFQ pic.twitter.com/KNuedmua0H — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 24, 2022

If Clare lose against Down on Sunday (throw-in at 2pm) and there is a draw at O'Connor Park, then the second county for relegation will be decided based on scoring difference.

In Division 3, Louth are currently in the top spot, with a win over Wicklow guaranteeing them safe passage to Division 2 next year.

A win for Fermanagh against Limerick and a draw between Antrim and Westmeath (all games throwing-in at 2pm on Sunday) could see the four counties in the running for the second promotion spot, while a loss for Louth would really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

On the other end of the table, Wicklow, Longford and Laois are all at risk of a drop to Division 4, where a battle is on between Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Leitrim to be among the two counties to fill the gaps in Division 3 for 2023.

Back up in Division 1, Kerry's position at the top of the table on 11 points from six games means they've cemented their spot in the league final, with Mayo and Armagh next in line to join them.

However, a loss for both counties on Sunday, facing Kildare and Donegal respectively (both throwing-in at 1.45pm) would open the door for their opponents to take the second spot in the final on scoring difference, a party Tyrone could also get in on if they see off the Kingdom (throw-in at 1.45pm on Sunday).

If the incentive to win was not already strong enough for Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone, a loss could also see them tumble to danger, risking relegation to Division 2.

Dublin and Monaghan, the two counties currently occupying the relegation spots, meet in Clones on Sunday (throw-in at 1.45pm, live coverage on TG4). A loss for either would guarantee relegation, but the winner might not have much to celebrate based on how the other results go.

A draw in Clones and losses for the mid-table counties would ensure some more scoring difference mayhem.

Hurling

In the hurling league, Division 1 and 2's relegation fixtures are down for decision on Saturday, with Offaly and Antrim meeting at Páirc Tailteann (throw-in at 3pm, live coverage on the TG4 player), each hoping to remain in the top flight, while the Division 2B play-off between Wicklow and Mayo is down for 12.30pm.

On the less ominous side of proceedings, the Division 1 semi-finals see Cork face Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday (throw-in at 7.15pm, live coverage on TG4) before Wexford play Waterford at Nowlan Park on Sunday (throw-in at 3.45pm, live coverage on TG4).

It's all to play for this weekend in the Allianz Hurling League! Take a look below at Saturday's games. https://t.co/ketmuArqFQ pic.twitter.com/3fY0Vo00b3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 24, 2022

Promotion for 2023 will be on the minds of Westmeath, Kerry, Donegal and Sligo, who pair off for Division 2A and 2B's semi-finals, throwing-in at 1pm and 2pm on Saturday respectively.

The winner of the 2A semi will go on to face top placed Down, the victor of which will gain promotion to Division 1 next season, while Derry await the winner of the 2B semi-final to decide who will move up to the 2A ranks.

Meanwhile, in Division 3A and 3B on Saturday, Tyrone await the winner of Roscommon and Armagh's semi-final (throw-in at 2pm), while Fermanagh will later face the winner of Longford and Leitrim's encounter (throw-in at 2.30pm).

Like the Division 2 step-up, the winners of the 3A final will gain promotion to Division 2B, while the 3B winners will make the climb to 3A.