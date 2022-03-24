Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 09:21

Football rumours: Newcastle rule out making move for Paris St Germain’s Neymar

The Magpies will reportedly spend less in the summer than the £90 million they shelled out in January.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Newcastle will not splash the cash on Brazil superstar Neymar as the club seek instead to work within their budget this off-season, according to the Telegraph.

The paper says the Magpies have ruled trying to sign the 30-year-old Paris St Germain forward, with whom they were linked last week in a £200 million (€239 million) move.

Instead, the club will reportedly focus on smaller targets as their transfer budget is likely to be worth less than the £90 million they spent in January.

England international Declan Rice would reportedly prefer to move to Chelsea than Manchester United.

The Standard reports United are fancied to sign Rice, but the 23-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge despite uncertainty over the Blues’ future. But the midfielder’s club West Ham insist he is not for sale and have valued him at £150 million to deter competitors.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez with the ball
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez with the ball (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Things appear to be getting serious between Arsenal and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The club have held background talks with the 22-year-old Uruguay international’s agents about a potential move to north London, according to the Express.

The Standard says West Ham are tracking Lille’s Sven Botman, 22, with a view to bringing the defender to London Stadium as part of a squad overhaul this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Gomez: TEAMtalk reports Leeds are close to offering a contract to the 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back.

Trent Kone-Doherty: The 15-year-old Derry winger is about to be signed by Liverpool, according to the Irish Independent.

