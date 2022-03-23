Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele signs for Udinese .

James Cox

Ireland under-21 international Festy Ebosele has completed a move from Derby County to Serie A side Udinese.

The Wexford man is out of contract with Derby at the end of the season, and he has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Udinese.

St Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah is also set to join the club in the summer after signing a deal in January that could be worth up to €800,000 for the League of Ireland side.

Ebosele has made 32 appearances for Derby so far this season. The club is eight points away from safety in the Championship, despite a 21 point deduction in December.

Manager Wayne Rooney rates Ebosele highly and had hoped to keep him at the club.