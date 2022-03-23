Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 21:19

Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele signs for Udinese .

Ireland under-21 international Festy Ebosele has completed a move from Derby County to Serie A side Udinese. 
Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele signs for Udinese .

James Cox

Ireland under-21 international Festy Ebosele has completed a move from Derby County to Serie A side Udinese.

The Wexford man is out of contract with Derby at the end of the season, and he has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Udinese.

St Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah is also set to join the club in the summer after signing a deal in January that could be worth up to €800,000 for the League of Ireland side.

Ebosele has made 32 appearances for Derby so far this season. The club is eight points away from safety in the Championship, despite a 21 point deduction in December.

Manager Wayne Rooney rates Ebosele highly and had hoped to keep him at the club.

 

 

More in this section

Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis Five players whose early retirements shocked tennis
Everton’s Andros Townsend ruled out for rest of the season with ACL injury Everton’s Andros Townsend ruled out for rest of the season with ACL injury
Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement Emma Raducanu eyeing long career in tennis after Ash Barty’s shock retirement
Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham

Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more