Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele signs for Udinese .

James Cox
Ireland under-21 international Festy Ebosele has completed a move from Derby County to Serie A side Udinese.
The Wexford man is out of contract with Derby at the end of the season, and he has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Udinese.
St Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah is also set to join the club in the summer after signing a deal in January that could be worth up to €800,000 for the League of Ireland side.
Ebosele has made 32 appearances for Derby so far this season. The club is eight points away from safety in the Championship, despite a 21 point deduction in December.
Manager Wayne Rooney rates Ebosele highly and had hoped to keep him at the club.