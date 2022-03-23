Jimmy Dunne and James Talbot called up to Ireland squad

James Cox

Stephen Kenny has called up Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne and Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot up to his Republic of Ireland squad for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

They replace Mark Travers and Darragh Lenihan, who have returned to their clubs Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers after suffering injuries.

Dunne and Lenihan will train with the squad tomorrow ahead of the friendly against Belgium, which kicks off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland (Squad for friendly internationals against Belgium and Lithuania)

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Man City), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Jimmy Dunne (QPR).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St Mirren, on loan from Wolves).