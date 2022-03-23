Ireland U17 women's team draw, men's team lose

Digital Desk Staff

A late Michaela Lawrence strike salvaged a point for the Ireland women’s Under-17s in their Euro qualifier with Slovakia.

The game finished 1-1 in Tallaght, and Ireland return to action on Saturday against Finland.

Two injury-time goals cost the men’s under-17’s dearly today.

Colin O’Brien’s side went down 4-1 to Portugal in their Euro qualifier.

Ireland play Finland on Sunday, and Bulgaria next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ireland lost 3-1 in their first group game of elite qualifying for the Under-19 European Championships.