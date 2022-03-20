Nine-try Ireland beat Scotland to claim U20s Grand Slam

Digital Desk Staff

The Irish under-20s have secured a second Grand Slam title in three years this evening.

Richie Murphy's side welcomed Scotland to Musgrave Park and ran out 59-5 winners.

Jack Boyle, Fionn Gibbons, Jude Postlethwaite, Jack Culhane and Ben Carson all scored in the first-half, before James McCormick, Josh Hanlon and a second for Gibbons completed the rout after the break.

Ireland were strong favourites to claim the title coming into the game, sitting three points ahead of France who face England at 8pm, but the bonus-point victory put their success beyond doubt.

Ireland led 33-0 at the interval, and while Scotland responded in the second-half, the win was never in doubt.

It rounds off a good weekend for Irish Rugby after the seniors beat Scotland to claim the Triple Crown yesterday.