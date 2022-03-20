Sunday sports: Irish under-20s look to win back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slam titles

Rugby

The Irish under-20s will look to win back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slam titles this evening.

Richie Murphy's side welcome Scotland to Musgrave Park in Cork from 5pm in the final round of their championship.

Before that, Wales entertain Italy from 2pm while at 8pm tonight France host England.

It’s 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗔𝗬 in Cork for the Ireland U20s! 👊



Richie Murphy’s side face Scotland at a sold-out Musgrave Park, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer. 🟢#FutureIsGreen | #U20SixNations pic.twitter.com/7LNMpdnrkN — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2022

Soccer

Crystal Palace lead Everton 2-0 early on in the second half of their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park. The Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman started there for the Toffees.

At 3pm there's another all Premier League clash between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met in the league back in January.

Then at 6pm, old rivals Nottingham Forest and Liverpool meet for the first time since 1999.

The first stop of our Sunday #PL action:



📌 King Power Stadium



🦊 🆚 🐝#LEIBRE — Premier League (@premierleague) March 20, 2022

Today's early Premier League game has just got underway, with Leicester City hosting Brentford. Tottenham will meanwhile entertain West Ham at 4.30pm.

In the Scottish Premiership, it's 1-1 between Dundee and Rangers approaching full-time. Should the result stay like this, Celtic would finish the day five points clear at the top of the table.

GAA

There are three games in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Leaders Kerry are taking on Armagh at the Athletic Grounds where they've just thrown-in. Kildare host Monaghan at 2.45pm, while Dublin and Donegal meet an hour later in Croke Park.

In hurling, today's Division One games have all thrown-in.

A Goal from Cillian Buckley for @KilkennyCLG v @WaterfordGAA to level the game in the Allianz Hurling League! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/eCNJeYgV1k — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 20, 2022

In Group A Galway are hosting Clare, Limerick are taking on Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds and Wexford are entertaining Cork.

In Group B Kilkenny and Waterford are at Nowlan Park, Laois are hosting Dublin, and Tipperary have welcomed Antrim to Semple Stadium.

In the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League, the curtain raiser of Dublin and Down has also gotten under way. This is the first time the Dublin senior camogie side are playing at HQ in 11 years.

Golf

Shane Lowry is in a tie for 16th ahead of his final round at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly man will resume from 8-under-par just before 4.30pm Irish time, 10 shots off the lead.

American Matthew NeSmith has a two-stroke lead over the chasing pack on 18-under-par.

Formula One

Defending champion Max Verstappen will have to come from second on the starting grid if he's to win the F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this afternoon.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is on pole - with Lewis Hamilton fifth.

That gets under way inside the hour at 3pm.