France clinch Grand Slam with victory over England in Paris

Digital Desk Staff

France have won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations, dashing Ireland's hopes after Andy Farrell's side beat Scotland to claim the Triple Crown earlier on today.

France dominated England to win their fifth game out of five 25-13 in the Stade De France

Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont went over for the tries.

Eddie Jones’ men were outscored 3-1 on the try count as they slumped to their third defeat of the Guinness Six Nations, an inglorious finish that has now been completed three times in five years.

Ireland finished in second place after a final day victory over Scotland 26-5 at the Aviva Stadium.

Earlier Italy beat Wales by 22 points to 21 in Cardiff.