Ireland beat Scotland to claim Triple Crown and keep championship hopes alive

By PA Sport Staff

Ireland claimed the Triple Crown and kept alive their Guinness Six Nations title hopes with a bonus-point 26-5 victory over Scotland in Dublin.

The hosts now require France to slip up against England in Paris this evening.

The Irish led 14-5 at half-time after tries from Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy, with Pierre Schoeman responding for Scotland.

Further tries after the break from Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray – in the last action of the match – gave the hosts a comfortable victory.

Ireland were well on course for victory at the Aviva Stadium as they led Scotland 21-5 in the final quarter.

The Scots made a promising start to the second half.

But Ireland soon regained the upper hand and Josh van der Flier put them in full command with a try on the hour which was converted by Sexton.