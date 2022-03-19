Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 18:52

Ireland beat Scotland to claim Triple Crown and keep championship hopes alive

Ireland claimed the Triple Crown and kept alive their Guinness Six Nations title hopes with a bonus-point 26-5 victory over Scotland in Dublin.
By PA Sport Staff

The hosts now require France to slip up against England in Paris this evening.

The Irish led 14-5 at half-time after tries from Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy, with Pierre Schoeman responding for Scotland.

Further tries after the break from Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray – in the last action of the match – gave the hosts a comfortable victory.

Ireland were well on course for victory at the Aviva Stadium as they led Scotland 21-5 in the final quarter.

The Scots made a promising start to the second half.

But Ireland soon regained the upper hand and Josh van der Flier put them in full command with a try on the hour which was converted by Sexton.

