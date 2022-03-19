Half-time: Ireland lead Scotland at break

By PA Sport Staff

Ireland lead Scotland 14-5 at half-time of their Guinness Six Nations showdown in Dublin.

After a bright start by the Scots, the hosts turned the tide and seized the initiative in the 17th minute through a Dan Sheehan try, converted by Johnny Sexton.

Nine minutes later, Cian Healy looked to have the hosts in full command when he forced over for the second try, which was again converted by Sexton.

The visitors gave themselves some hope in the 35th minute with a try from Pierre Schoeman. Blair Kinghorn missed the conversion attempt.