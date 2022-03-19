Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 14:18

Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice as Max Verstappen sets pace in Bahrain

Verstappen ended the concluding action before qualifying just 0.096 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice as Max Verstappen sets pace in Bahrain

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix as world champion Max Verstappen continued to set the pace.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, also quickest in Friday’s second session, ended the concluding action before qualifying just 0.096 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull.

George Russell again finished ahead of new Mercedes team-mate Hamilton in fourth, with Carlos Sainz fifth for Ferrari.


Seven-time world champion Hamilton wrote off his chances of winning Formula One’s opening round after struggling to dial in Mercedes’ new machine.

And although Hamilton reduced the deficit to Verstappen from 1.2secs on Friday night to less than six tenths on Saturday, the Mercedes driver will head into the battle for pole position having failed to trouble the top of the time charts in either of the three practice sessions.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed Red Bull are in a league of their own, and Verstappen will head into qualifying as the favourite to claim the first pole of his championship defence.


But Leclerc, who escaped any major damage after spinning at Turn 11, will be hot on his heels.

The returning Kevin Magnussen took seventh for Haas ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas. British driver Lando Norris was 11th for McLaren.

Qualifying takes place at 6pm local time (3pm UK).

More in this section

Blackmore and A Plus Tard make history in Gold Cup Blackmore and A Plus Tard make history in Gold Cup
Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hold ‘positive’ talks with prospective buyers Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hold ‘positive’ talks with prospective buyers
Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup
Six Nations silverware at stake – Ireland v Scotland talking points

Six Nations silverware at stake – Ireland v Scotland talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more