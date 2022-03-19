Saturday Sports: Tyrone face Mayo in All-Ireland final repeat

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

France are in pole position to win the Six Nations today, but Ireland still have an outside chance of being crowned champions.

To keep their own hopes alive Andy Farrell's team need to beat Scotland in Dublin.

They will then need to rely on England winning in Paris, denying France the Grand Slam.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm with France's clash against England getting underway from 8pm.

Wales look to end on a high when they take on bottom side Italy at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, Munster have suffered a comeback defeat at the Emirates Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

The Reds had led 21-10 in South Africa thanks to tries from Fineen and Josh Wycherley and John Ryan.

But the Lions rallied to score 13 points without reply to run out 23-21 winners.

Soccer

Arsenal look set to open a four-point gap from their rivals in fourth place in the Premier League.

A first-half goal from Bukayo Saka has the Gunners 1-0 up at Aston Villa in today's only game in the English top-flight.

Celtic can go six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership by beating Ross County at Parkhead later.

Off the field, Chelsea are assessing the bids made by potential new owners, while on it they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Gaelic Games

Tyrone will be hoping to ease their relegation worries in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this evening.

The Red Hand, who sit just above the drop zone, welcome second place Mayo to Omagh for a 5.45pm throw-in.

Laois host Limerick at O'Moore Park in Division Three from 7pm.

Donegal lead Dublin by 0-7 to 1-2 in the semi-finals of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Hannah Tyrrell hit the net for the Dubs.

All-Ireland champions Meath take on Mayo in the second last-four clash from 3pm.

Golf

America's Matthew NeSmith has a two-shot lead on day three of golf's Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

He's 14-under-par in Florida, with Canada's Adam Hadwin his closest challenger.

Ireland's Shane Lowry will be out for his third-round from five-under-par at a 3.4pm Irish time.

Formula One

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen finished fastest in the third practice session ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was second quickest, with Sergio Perez third.

After a difficult day yesterday, Britain's Lewis Hamilton was sixth fastest, with qualifying taking place later this afternoon.