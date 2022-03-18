GAA: This weekend's fixtures and where to watch

There's a bumper weekend of GAA action ahead as the National Football and Hurling leagues continue, the Ladies Football National League reaches its semi-final stage and the group stages of the National Camogie League near their end.

Here's all of the fixtures scheduled for this weekend, and where to watch...

Saturday:

Football

Tyrone v Mayo (Division 1) - 5.45pm, Healy Park. Live on RTÉ from 5.30pm and GAAGO outside of Ireland.

Laois v Limerick (Division 3) - 7pm, O'Moore Park.

Hurling

Down v Kerry (Division 2A) - 2pm, Ballycran. Live on GAAGO.

Cavan v Longford (Division 3B) - 12pm, Breffni Park.

Ladies Football

Dublin v Donegal (Division 1, semi-final) - 1pm, St Tiarnachs. Live on TG4.

Mayo v Meath (Division 1, semi-final) - 3pm, St Tiarnachs. Live on TG4.

Armagh v Laois (Division 2, semi-final) - 2pm, O'Raghallaigh Park.

Camogie

Galway v Tipperary (Division 1, Group 1) - 2pm, Gort.

Wexford v Kildare (Division 2, Group 1) - 2pm, Shelmaliers GAA.

Meath v Cork (Division 2, Group 1) - 3pm, Páirc Tailteann.

Laois v Kerry (Division 2, Group 3) - 2pm, Laois Centre of Excellence.

Limerick v Down (Division 3, Group 1) - 2pm, Effin GAA.

Antrim v Armagh (Division 3, Group 2) - 2pm, Antrim Centre of Excellence.

Cavan v Carlow (Division 3, Group 2) - 3.30pm, Breffni Park.

Louth v Wicklow (Division 4, Group 1) - 2pm, Darver.

Mayo v Tyrone (Division 4, Group 1) - 2pm, Tooreen.

Scór deas anseo uaidh Brian Fenton do @DubGAAOfficial in aghaidh @TyroneGAALive Dé Domhnaigh seo caite. An bhfuil sibh ag súil le cluichí dheireadh na seachtaine?#AllianzLeagues #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/89ntXvL0Ys — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2022

Sunday:

Football

Armagh v Kerry (Division 1) - 2pm, Athletic Grounds. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm, live on GAAGO outside of Ireland.

Kildare v Monaghan (Division 1) - 2.45pm, Newbridge.

Dublin v Donegal (Division 1) - 3.45pm, Croke Park. Live on TG4 and GAAGO outside of Ireland.

Cork v Down (Division 2) - 1pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Derry v Galway (Division 2) - 1pm, Owenbeg.

Offaly v Roscommon (Division 2) - 2pm, O'Connor Park.

Clare v Meath (Division 2) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.

Our senior footballers travel to Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday to take on Offaly in Round 6 of the Allianz Football League.



Tickets must be purchased in advance from the usual outlets or online via the link below.



👉 https://t.co/tFO9hhqlCc#RosGAA pic.twitter.com/RKlKbLsHL8 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) March 17, 2022

Westmeath v Fermanagh (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Longford v Wicklow (Division 3) - 2pm, Pearse Park.

Louth v Antrim (Division 3) - 2pm, Ardee.

London v Cavan (Division 4) - 12pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Waterford v Sligo (Division 4) - 2pm, Fraher Field.

Leitrim v Wexford (Division 4) - 2.30pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Tipperary v Carlow (Division 4) - 3.45pm, Semple Stadium.

Hurling

Limerick v Offaly (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Gaelic Grounds.

Galway v Clare (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Pearse Stadium.

Wexford v Cork (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Wexford Park.

Tipperary v Antrim (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, Semple Stadium.

Kilkenny v Waterford (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, Nowland Park. Live on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland.

Laois v Dublin (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, O'Moore Park.

Meath v Carlow (Division 2A) - 12.30pm, Páirc Tailteann.

Kildare v Westmeath (Division 2A) - 12.30pm, Newbridge.

Derry v London (Division 2B) - 12pm, Celtic Park.

Wicklow v Sligo (Division 2B) - 1pm, Aughrim.

Mayo v Donegal (Division 2B) - 1pm, Ballina Stephenites.

Warwickshire v Armagh (Division 3A) - 1pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.

Roscommon v Monaghan (Division 3A) - 1pm, Dr Hyde Park.

Tyrone v Louth (Division 3A) - 1pm, Healy Park.

Leitrim v Fermanagh (Division 3B) - 12.30pm, Ballinamore.

Ladies Football

Kildare v Roscommon (Division 3, semi-final) - 1pm, Parnell Park.

Kerry v Monaghan (Division 2, semi-final) - 2pm, Tuam Stadium.

Fermanagh v Limerick (Division 4, semi-final) - 2pm, Kinnegad.

Down v Wexford (Division 3, semi-final) - 3pm, Parnell Park.

Leitrim v Offaly (Division 4, semi-final) - 4pm, Kinnegad.

Camogie

Dublin v Down (Division 1, Group 1) - 1.45pm, Croke Park.

The Ladies Football matches which are not due to be televised can be viewed on the LGFA's subscription portal.