GAA: This weekend's fixtures and where to watch

There's a bumper weekend of GAA action ahead as the National Football and Hurling leagues continue, the Ladies Football National League reaches its semi-final stage and the group stages of the National Camogie League near their end.
Here's all of the fixtures scheduled for this weekend, and where to watch...
Saturday:
Football
Tyrone v Mayo (Division 1) - 5.45pm, Healy Park. Live on RTÉ from 5.30pm and GAAGO outside of Ireland.
Laois v Limerick (Division 3) - 7pm, O'Moore Park.
Hurling
Down v Kerry (Division 2A) - 2pm, Ballycran. Live on GAAGO.
Cavan v Longford (Division 3B) - 12pm, Breffni Park.
Ladies Football
Dublin v Donegal (Division 1, semi-final) - 1pm, St Tiarnachs. Live on TG4.
Mayo v Meath (Division 1, semi-final) - 3pm, St Tiarnachs. Live on TG4.
Armagh v Laois (Division 2, semi-final) - 2pm, O'Raghallaigh Park.
Camogie
Galway v Tipperary (Division 1, Group 1) - 2pm, Gort.
Wexford v Kildare (Division 2, Group 1) - 2pm, Shelmaliers GAA.
Meath v Cork (Division 2, Group 1) - 3pm, Páirc Tailteann.
Laois v Kerry (Division 2, Group 3) - 2pm, Laois Centre of Excellence.
Limerick v Down (Division 3, Group 1) - 2pm, Effin GAA.
Antrim v Armagh (Division 3, Group 2) - 2pm, Antrim Centre of Excellence.
Cavan v Carlow (Division 3, Group 2) - 3.30pm, Breffni Park.
Louth v Wicklow (Division 4, Group 1) - 2pm, Darver.
Mayo v Tyrone (Division 4, Group 1) - 2pm, Tooreen.
Sunday:
Football
Armagh v Kerry (Division 1) - 2pm, Athletic Grounds. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm, live on GAAGO outside of Ireland.
Kildare v Monaghan (Division 1) - 2.45pm, Newbridge.
Dublin v Donegal (Division 1) - 3.45pm, Croke Park. Live on TG4 and GAAGO outside of Ireland.
Cork v Down (Division 2) - 1pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Derry v Galway (Division 2) - 1pm, Owenbeg.
Offaly v Roscommon (Division 2) - 2pm, O'Connor Park.
Clare v Meath (Division 2) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.
Westmeath v Fermanagh (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar.
Longford v Wicklow (Division 3) - 2pm, Pearse Park.
Louth v Antrim (Division 3) - 2pm, Ardee.
London v Cavan (Division 4) - 12pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip.
Waterford v Sligo (Division 4) - 2pm, Fraher Field.
Leitrim v Wexford (Division 4) - 2.30pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.
Tipperary v Carlow (Division 4) - 3.45pm, Semple Stadium.
Hurling
Limerick v Offaly (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Gaelic Grounds.
Galway v Clare (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Pearse Stadium.
Wexford v Cork (Division 1A) - 1.45pm, Wexford Park.
Tipperary v Antrim (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, Semple Stadium.
Kilkenny v Waterford (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, Nowland Park. Live on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland.
Laois v Dublin (Division 1B) - 1.45pm, O'Moore Park.
Meath v Carlow (Division 2A) - 12.30pm, Páirc Tailteann.
Kildare v Westmeath (Division 2A) - 12.30pm, Newbridge.
Derry v London (Division 2B) - 12pm, Celtic Park.
Wicklow v Sligo (Division 2B) - 1pm, Aughrim.
Mayo v Donegal (Division 2B) - 1pm, Ballina Stephenites.
Warwickshire v Armagh (Division 3A) - 1pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.
Roscommon v Monaghan (Division 3A) - 1pm, Dr Hyde Park.
Tyrone v Louth (Division 3A) - 1pm, Healy Park.
Leitrim v Fermanagh (Division 3B) - 12.30pm, Ballinamore.
Ladies Football
Kildare v Roscommon (Division 3, semi-final) - 1pm, Parnell Park.
Kerry v Monaghan (Division 2, semi-final) - 2pm, Tuam Stadium.
Fermanagh v Limerick (Division 4, semi-final) - 2pm, Kinnegad.
Down v Wexford (Division 3, semi-final) - 3pm, Parnell Park.
Leitrim v Offaly (Division 4, semi-final) - 4pm, Kinnegad.
Camogie
Dublin v Down (Division 1, Group 1) - 1.45pm, Croke Park.
The Ladies Football matches which are not due to be televised can be viewed on the LGFA's subscription portal.