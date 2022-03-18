Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 13:53

Cheltenham latest: Vauban storms to classy success in Triumph Hurdle

Updates from the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham latest: Vauban storms to classy success in Triumph Hurdle

On the final day of the 2022 festival, all eyes will be on the Gold Cup, with Rachael Blackmore hoping to take the plaudits aboard A Plus Tard.

Three races run before that, however, with a total of seven races on Friday's card.

McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (2.10pm)

Winner: State Man (Willie Mullins) - 11/4

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm)

Winner: Vauban (Willie Mullins) - 6/4

There was a clean sweep for the Irish in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, with Vauban powering to victory at Cheltenham and leading home four of his compatriots in the Grade One that turned into a speed test.

Paul Townend was always well-placed, hunting the relatively sedate pace set by Porticello and Fil Dor before being produced wide off the final bend.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was still on the bridle as he eased a length clear approaching the last and while he made a hash of it, landing on all fours, he soon regained his momentum.

Townend always had plenty up his sleeve and the 6-4 favourite drew readily clear up the stands rail to score by two and a half lengths from Fil Dor, trained by Gordon Elliott, whose Pied Piper ran on a further neck back third.

More in this section

Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup
Cheltenham: Bob Olinger takes Turners triumph in dramatic Festival opener Cheltenham: Bob Olinger takes Turners triumph in dramatic Festival opener
Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race
Six Nations silverware at stake – Ireland v Scotland talking points

Six Nations silverware at stake – Ireland v Scotland talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more