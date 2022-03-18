Cheltenham latest: Vauban storms to classy success in Triumph Hurdle

On the final day of the 2022 festival, all eyes will be on the Gold Cup, with Rachael Blackmore hoping to take the plaudits aboard A Plus Tard.

Three races run before that, however, with a total of seven races on Friday's card.

McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (2.10pm)

Winner: State Man (Willie Mullins) - 11/4

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm)

Winner: Vauban (Willie Mullins) - 6/4

There was a clean sweep for the Irish in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, with Vauban powering to victory at Cheltenham and leading home four of his compatriots in the Grade One that turned into a speed test.

Paul Townend was always well-placed, hunting the relatively sedate pace set by Porticello and Fil Dor before being produced wide off the final bend.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was still on the bridle as he eased a length clear approaching the last and while he made a hash of it, landing on all fours, he soon regained his momentum.

Townend always had plenty up his sleeve and the 6-4 favourite drew readily clear up the stands rail to score by two and a half lengths from Fil Dor, trained by Gordon Elliott, whose Pied Piper ran on a further neck back third.