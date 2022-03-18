Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 09:06

Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

The 24-year-old is on a contract at United which runs to June 2023
Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old is paid £200,000-a-week at United and is on a contract that runs to June 2023, but speculation about his future has emerged amongst his and his club’s struggles this season.

Twenty two-year-old Uruguay and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez could venture to the Premier League. Nunez is being chased by Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, according to the Mirror, but his Portuguese side have placed a £67 million price tag on him.

Netherlands Soccer Champions League
Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may move to the Premier League (Peter Dejong/AP)

Fulham are setting their sights on Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, according to the Daily Express. The 24-year-old Gomez would cost around £23 million while 20-year-old Williams is currently at Craven Cottage on loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 26-year-old Liverpool forward will move to AC Milan in the summer.

Divock Origi in action
Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Eden Hazard: French publication FootMercato reports the Real Madrid forward may join Arsenal.

More in this section

Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race
Cheltenham: Bob Olinger takes Turners triumph in dramatic Festival opener Cheltenham: Bob Olinger takes Turners triumph in dramatic Festival opener
Three changes in Ireland team to face Scotland Three changes in Ireland team to face Scotland
Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup

Cheltenham: A Plus Tard ‘has stamina and class’ to win Gold Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more