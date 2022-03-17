Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of the fullbacks in Dublin

By Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland are in contention for their first Guinness Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.

The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.

Hugo Keenan – Leinster

Position: Full-back

Age: 25

Caps: 19

Debut: versus Italy, 2020

Height: 6′ 1”

Weight: 14st 5lbs

Points: 30 (six tries)

Ireland’s ‘Mr Dependable’ has nailed down the role filled by Rob Kearney for so long, with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale among the other candidates to audition and Michael Lowry an emerging rival.

The 25-year-old, who shone with a try-scoring display in last weekend’s win at Twickenham, has started 19 of his country’s last 20 Tests.

Exceptional under the high ball, Keenan is lightning quick, rarely makes mistakes and works relentlessly off the ball. A relatively late bloomer, he has seamlessly transitioned to Test rugby after honing his skills – and building his immense fitness – in the sevens game.

Stuart Hogg – Exeter

Position: Full-back

Age: 29

Caps: 92

Debut: versus Wales, 2012

Height: 5′ 11”

Weight: 14st 9lbs

Points: 166 (26 tries)

Rapidly closing in on a century of caps for his country, Hogg has excelled on the international stage for a decade and is one of the finest players to have pulled on a Scotland jersey.

The team captain is a three-time British and Irish Lion and started the opening two Test matches last summer in South Africa. In 2016, he became the first Scottish player to be voted Six Nations player of the championship and again collected the honour a year later.

The influential 29-year-old is a match-winning talent with an ability to deliver special moments.