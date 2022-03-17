Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 13:45

Three changes in Ireland team to face Scotland

Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have been restored to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.
Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have been restored to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.

Lock Henderson will take the place of head injury victim James Ryan, while Conan has been preferred to Peter O’Mahony in the back row and Hansen has been selected on the right wing ahead of Andrew Conway.

Ulster captain Henderson, who has been handed his first start of this year’s championship, played 78 minutes of last weekend’s 32-15 win over 14-man England after vice-captain Ryan was forced off by the challenge which led to Charlie Ewels’ early red card.

Following two games as a replacement, Conan has regained his starting role on the back of his try-scoring cameo helping the Irish to victory at Twickenham.

He will start at number eight, pushing Caelan Doris to blindside flanker, with O’Mahony on the bench.

Australia-born Hansen was not involved in London but has been brought back as Conway has a knee niggle.

Ireland host the Scots seeking a minimum of the Triple Crown.

Andy Farrell’s men also retain hope of the title but will be reliant on a favour from England against Grand Slam-chasing France in Saturday’s evening kick-off in Paris.

