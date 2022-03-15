Cheltenham latest: Constitution Hill simply supreme for Henderson

Day one of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival has got underway with seven races on today's card:

Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (2.10pm)

Edwardstone completed a five-timer in running out an emphatic winner of the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old, ridden by Tom Cannon, powered away from the opposition on the run to the line to give trainer Alan King a third success in the two-mile novice championship after Voy Por Ustedes in 2006 and My Way De Solzen in 2007.

However, it was not straightforward for the 5-2 favourite, as he was almost brought down at the fourth fence when Brave Seasca fell, taking out Saint Sam.

Then at the last, Edwardstone collided with the leader Riviere D’etel, but was soon on an even keel.

He showed his superiority from there by pulling clear to score by four and a quarter lengths from Gabynako.

Blue Lord was three and a half lengths away in third place.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30pm)

Constitution Hill led home a one-two for Nicky Henderson with an extraordinary performance in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite for the Festival opener, Nico de Boinville’s mount simply glided up the famous hill to account for stablemate Jonbon, with Willie Mullins’ Kilcruit well-beaten third.

The turning point of the Grade One was at the third-last flight, when the pace-setting Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo crashed out, leaving the Henderson pair alone up front.

There was little between the duo going to two out – but Constitution Hill (9-4 joint-favourite) was going the better and soon took the lead.

The five-year-old, owned by Michael Buckley, quickly put daylight between himself and Jonbon to score by 22 lengths.

No other horse got into the race, with Kilcruit staying on to take minor honours another two and a half lengths away, as Henderson won the Supreme for a fifth time.

Henderson said: “That was awesome. I know what the second horse is and I would have been very surprised if anything could have done that to Jonbon, so he must be an extraordinary animal.

“The hype horse earlier on in the year was Jonbon, then this fella woke up from his slumbers at home and we suddenly realised that actually he was very good.

“He’s been very good but the big question was how much he actually knew, he’s run in two hurdle races with four runners in each. To suddenly go out there and go at that gallop, that’s the extraordinary thing.

“He can travel so easily at that pace and then pick it up, to find gears at the end of a headlong gallop like that was extraordinary.”