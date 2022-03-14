Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 22:15

League of Ireland: St Pat's go top, Shamrock Rovers take draw against Dundalk

Derry City took a 2-0 win over Drogheda.
St Patrick's Athletic have gone top of the SSE Airtricity League table after a 2-0 win over UCD at Richmond Park.

Goals from Eoin and Mark Doyle gave the home crowd something to sing about, while second placed Sligo Rovers played out a scoreless draw against Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

 

It ended in a similar fashion at Oriel Park, where neither Shamrock Rovers nor Dundalk could get themselves on the scoresheet, while Derry City took a 2-0 victory over Drogheda, thanks to two goals from Jamie McGonigle.

In the last fixture of the night, a goal from Bohemian's Grant Horton levelled their clash with Shelbourne at Dalymount.

 

