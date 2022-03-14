Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 11:09

Tom Brady makes dramatic U-turn and comes out of retirement for 23rd season

Brady wrote a social media post saying his place "is still on the field."
Thomson Reuters/Field Level Media

Tom Brady is eschewing retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

Brady wrote a social media post saying his place "is still on the field."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," Brady wrote.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady announced his retirement on February 1st and just a week later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said "never say never" about playing again.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the "door was never closed" on a Brady return, and "whenever Tom wants back, he's back."

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season," general manager Jason Licht. "We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days.

"Bruce (Arians) and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

Tampa Bay restructured defensive tackle Vita Vea's contract Saturday to create $7.64 million (€6.97 million)   in cap space, perhaps with an eye toward bringing Brady back.

Brady, at 44, led the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) in 2021 with the Buccaneers.

