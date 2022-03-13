Sunday sports: Tyrone and Dublin face off in Omagh

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists his team is not yet safe in the Premier League despite clawing themselves away from the relegation zone.

A nine game unbeaten run has taken them ten points clear of the bottom three.

Ahead of today's match at Chelsea though Howe says he doesn't want to look too far into the future.

That kicks-off at 14:00

At the same time Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison Park,

West Ham host Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford meet at St. Mary's and it's strugglers Leeds and Norwich at Elland Road.

Arsenal have the opportunity to go into the top four in the main game of the day.

🌱 Setting the stage for #ARSLEI



🌍 Where are you watching from today, Gooners? pic.twitter.com/lfZ9QMQR7K — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 13, 2022

They host Leicester City at 16:30.

The Foxes will be without Jamie Vardy who has a new knee injury.

***

Two quarter-finals take place in the Scottish Cup today.

Last year's beaten finalists Hibernian lead Motherwell 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

While Dundee host 33-times winners Rangers at 16:00.

GAA

The last two All-Ireland champions meet in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Dessie Farrell's Dublin, who have lost their opening four games, make the trip to Omagh to face Tyrone at a 15:45.

#ICYMI: Here is the Dublin Senior Football team to face Tyrone in Omagh this afternoon. #ÁthCliathAbú pic.twitter.com/LjLQUlE4yy — CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 13, 2022

Elsewhere, second from bottom Monaghan travel to Donegal for a 14:45 throw-in at Ballybofey.

It is a vital day ahead in the race for promotion from Division Two.

Current leaders Derry go to Roscommon while second placed Galway host their neighbours Clare with both of those games underway at 14:00.

Meath and Cork are both seeking a win to ease their relegation worries when they meet at Navan at the same time.

***

Westmeath and Waterford meet in this afternoon's Division One relegation playoff final in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

There's a 2pm throw-in at Abbotstown.

Golf

Seamus Power is going well at the weather delayed Players Championship in Florida.

Bidding to earn a spot in the Masters, Power is three under par through 16 holes of his second round.

That leaves the Waterford native in a tie for 15th, three shots behind leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge.

Rory McIlroy is 2 over par after two rounds and could miss the cut, while Shane Lowry begins his second round from 1 over.

Racing

There are two race meetings this afternoon.

The going is soft at Limerick ahead of an eight-race card gettting underway at 13:20

There's seven races at Naas, where the going is also soft this morning, ahead of a 13:45 start.