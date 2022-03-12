Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 19:34

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick earns Manchester United dramatic win over Tottenham

The Portugal forward single-handedly turned a pulsating game in his side’s favour.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United to a vital 3-2 victory in a breathless Premier League clash with top-four rivals Tottenham.

Saturday evening kicked off a make-or-break Old Trafford double-header, with Atletico Madrid arriving in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday after what Ralf Rangnick admitted was a must-win league match for his side.

United did not disappoint as star turn Ronaldo returned from injury with a bang, striking home superbly from 25 yards and adding another after Harry Kane had levelled from the spot.

The hosts were staring down the barrel of an unwanted draw following Harry Maguire’s own goal, only for the 37-year-old to rise highest to head home a corner and send Old Trafford wild.

Ronaldo wound the back the years on Saturday in front of another sporting giant who showed incredible longevity, with watching NFL great Tom Brady applauding in amazement after his long-range opener.

One of the former quarterback’s biggest fans levelled for Tottenham as Kane lashed home a penalty, but United went into half-time ahead after Ronaldo notched his second.

An own goal from skipper Maguire stunned Old Trafford but Ronaldo would not be stopped on his return from the hip flexor issue that ruled him out of the humbling loss at Manchester City as he completed his hat-trick.

