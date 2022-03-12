Saturday sports: Ireland gear up for titanic clash with England at Twickenham

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell says he has no interest in an attempt from England counterpart Eddie Jones to play mind games.

They face each other in a key Six Nations match at Twickenham at a 4:45pm.

Jones has put pressure on by claiming Ireland are the "red-hot favourites".

France are one game away from securing the Grand Slam following their 13-9 win over Wales - who suffered their third defeat of the competition.

Also today, Scotland are away to Italy at a 14:15 as they attempt to get a second victory.

===

Ireland under-20s continue their bid to win a Grand Slam title this evening.

Head-coach Richie Murphy has brought Ben Carson and Lorcan McLoughlin into his starting 15 for their match against England.

There's a 19:15 start at the Stone-X Stadium.

===

There's a top of the table clash in the United Rugby Championship this evening with leaders Leinster going to second-place Ulster.

Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney all start for the hosts after being released from Ireland camp this weekend.

Connacht-bound Adam Byrne starts for Leinster on the wing for the 7.35pm kick-off at Kingspan Stadium.

Munster take on the Bulls in South Africa in the next few minutes.

Soccer

Liverpool are on course to move to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat 2-0 Brighton thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Manchester United and Tottenham face each other in the late game - with both chasing European qualification.

That's after third from bottom Burnley go to Brentford.

===

A waterlogged pitch has seen this evening's Women's National League match between Treaty United and Cork City postponed.

Wexford play host to holders Shelbourne later while Peamount make the trip to Galway.

Bohemians take on Athlone Town and Sligo rovers face DLR Waves.

===

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League board.

The Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday, with his assets frozen.

Potential buyers have until Friday next week to bid to buy Chelsea - and a sale can go through if Abramovich doesn't profit from it.

The club are operating under a special licence, so that teams can continue playing.

GAA

The top two meet in Division One of the Allianz National Football League later when Kerry host Mayo at Tralee.

Sean O'Shea misses out for the Kingdom with a foot injury and there's a half-seven start at Austin Stack Park.

Kildare will look to build on their win against Dublin before the break when they go to Armagh for a 6pm throw-in at the Athletic Grounds.

It's a relegation four pointer in Division Two when Down go up against Offaly from 5pm at Newry.

===

There's four games this afternoon in Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

Reigning champions Kilkenny are just getting underway against Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Down are hosting Offaly with Tipperary up against Dublin at The Ragg.

There's a half-four start for the derby between Limerick and Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

Golf

Seamus Power and Rory McIlroy will complete their weather delayed first rounds at the Players' Championship this evening.

Play is due to get underway at around 4.30pm Irish time in Florida.

McIlroy will be back out to play his last three holes from one-over with Power one-under with four holes to complete.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge share the clubhouse first-round lead at six-under.