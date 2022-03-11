League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers claim Dublin derby win over Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers got one over on Bohemians during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Dublin derby in Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney's goal gave the Hoop's the lead in the first half, from which point Boh's could not conjure an equaliser.

Meanwhile, St Patrick's Athletic recorded a win against Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Two second half goals from Jack David Scott and Eoin Doyle led St Pat's to record the win.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers have hammered Drogheda United 3-0. An early goal from Lewis Banks put the visitors ahead after seven minutes.

Two more first half scores from Jordan Hamilton and William Fitzgerald put Sligo ahead by three before the break, with neither team finding the back of the net for the remainder of the game.

It was a much more equal affair at Tolka Park where Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Dundalk. It was a special occasion for Pat Hoban who scored his 100th league goal for Dundalk.

There were two fixtures which were unable to go ahead due to the poor weather.

UCD's clash with Derry City was postponed due to an unplayable pitch in Belfield, while the meeting of Treaty United and Longford Town in the First Division was also called off.

Friday night's results mean Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's are now joint-top of the Premier Division.