Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 16:24

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Round 5 throws up a host of top quality Division 1 games as Kerry take on Mayo and Dublin face Tyrone.
Kenneth Fox

Football takes centre stage this weekend as the Allianz league throws up a host of top quality Division 1 games, as Kerry take on Mayo and Dublin face Tyrone.

Elsewhere, Donegal play Monaghan, while Meath and Cork clash in Division 2. In ladies football action, there are relegation playoffs in Division 1 and Division 3.

All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:

Saturday

Football

Armagh vs Kildare (Division 1) - 18:00, Athletic Grounds. Live on BBC iPlayer.

Kerry vs Mayo (Division 1) - 19:30, Austin Stack Park. Live on RTÉ2.

Down vs Offaly (Division 3) - 17:30, Páirc Esler, Newry.

Antrim v Longford (Division 3) - 14:30, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Limerick vs Westmeath (Division 3) - 19:00, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Sunday

Donegal vs Monaghan (Division 1) - 13:45, Ballybofey. Live on TG4.

Tyrone vs Dublin (Division 1) - 15:45, O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Live on TG4.

Roscommon vs Derry (Division 2) - 14:00, Dr Hyde Park.

Meath vs Cork (Division 2) - 14:00 Páirc Tailteann. Deferred coverage on TG4.

Galway vs Clare (Division 2) - 14:00, Tuam Stadium.

Wicklow vs Laois (Division 3) - 14:00 Aughrim.

Fermanagh vs Louth (Division 3) - 15:30, Brewster Park.

Sligo vs London (Division 4) - 12:00, Markievicz Park.

Carlow vs Leitrim (Division 4) - 14:00, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wexford vs Waterford (Division 4) - 14:00, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Carlow vs Tipperary (Division 4) - 14:00, Kingspan Breffni

 

Ladies football

Waterford v Westmeath (Division 1 relegation playoff) - 2pm, GAA National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown.

Louth v Wicklow (Division 3 relegation playoff) - 1pm, GAA National Games Development Centre Abbotstown. 

