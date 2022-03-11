GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Kenneth Fox

Football takes centre stage this weekend as the Allianz league throws up a host of top quality Division 1 games, as Kerry take on Mayo and Dublin face Tyrone.

Elsewhere, Donegal play Monaghan, while Meath and Cork clash in Division 2. In ladies football action, there are relegation playoffs in Division 1 and Division 3.

All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:

Saturday

Football

Armagh vs Kildare (Division 1) - 18:00, Athletic Grounds. Live on BBC iPlayer.

Kerry vs Mayo (Division 1) - 19:30, Austin Stack Park. Live on RTÉ2.

Down vs Offaly (Division 3) - 17:30, Páirc Esler, Newry.

Antrim v Longford (Division 3) - 14:30, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Limerick vs Westmeath (Division 3) - 19:00, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Here is the Mayo senior football team to face Kerry in Rd5 of the @Allianz NFL

Div 1 this Saturday in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.



📺The game will be shown live on @RTEsport

📻 Live commentary on @radiomidwest #AllianzLeagues #mayogaa #GAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/6xaHIq2vcx — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) March 10, 2022

Sunday

Donegal vs Monaghan (Division 1) - 13:45, Ballybofey. Live on TG4.

Tyrone vs Dublin (Division 1) - 15:45, O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Live on TG4.

It's a busy weekend ahead in the Allianz Football League, with Dublin facing a crucial trip to Omagh to take on Tyrone#ÁthCliathAbú https://t.co/OwYmqDmKPA — CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 11, 2022

Roscommon vs Derry (Division 2) - 14:00, Dr Hyde Park.

Meath vs Cork (Division 2) - 14:00 Páirc Tailteann. Deferred coverage on TG4.

Galway vs Clare (Division 2) - 14:00, Tuam Stadium.

Wicklow vs Laois (Division 3) - 14:00 Aughrim.

🏆 2022 GAA Allianz Football League Roinn 2 Rd 5



🗓 Sunday 13th March



🕑 14:00



🏟 Páirc Tailteann, An Uaimh



📺 TG4 App (Live) & TG4 TV (Deferred)



📻 LMFM Radio



🎫 https://t.co/SsPU678V3x



🤼‍♂️ Meath v Cork



#️⃣ #AllianzLeagues #YourEdge #GAABelong#MeathGAA#MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/7FrQCwnzo1 — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) March 9, 2022

Fermanagh vs Louth (Division 3) - 15:30, Brewster Park.

Sligo vs London (Division 4) - 12:00, Markievicz Park.

Carlow vs Leitrim (Division 4) - 14:00, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wexford vs Waterford (Division 4) - 14:00, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Carlow vs Tipperary (Division 4) - 14:00, Kingspan Breffni

Ladies football

Waterford v Westmeath (Division 1 relegation playoff) - 2pm, GAA National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown.

Louth v Wicklow (Division 3 relegation playoff) - 1pm, GAA National Games Development Centre Abbotstown.