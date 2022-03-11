GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Kenneth Fox
Football takes centre stage this weekend as the Allianz league throws up a host of top quality Division 1 games, as Kerry take on Mayo and Dublin face Tyrone.
Elsewhere, Donegal play Monaghan, while Meath and Cork clash in Division 2. In ladies football action, there are relegation playoffs in Division 1 and Division 3.
All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:
Saturday
Football
Armagh vs Kildare (Division 1) - 18:00, Athletic Grounds. Live on BBC iPlayer.
Kerry vs Mayo (Division 1) - 19:30, Austin Stack Park. Live on RTÉ2.
Down vs Offaly (Division 3) - 17:30, Páirc Esler, Newry.
Antrim v Longford (Division 3) - 14:30, Corrigan Park, Belfast.
Limerick vs Westmeath (Division 3) - 19:00, TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Here is the Mayo senior football team to face Kerry in Rd5 of the @Allianz NFL
Div 1 this Saturday in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
📺The game will be shown live on @RTEsport
📻 Live commentary on @radiomidwest #AllianzLeagues #mayogaa #GAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/6xaHIq2vcx
— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) March 10, 2022
Sunday
Donegal vs Monaghan (Division 1) - 13:45, Ballybofey. Live on TG4.
Tyrone vs Dublin (Division 1) - 15:45, O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Live on TG4.
It's a busy weekend ahead in the Allianz Football League, with Dublin facing a crucial trip to Omagh to take on Tyrone#ÁthCliathAbú https://t.co/OwYmqDmKPA
— CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 11, 2022
Roscommon vs Derry (Division 2) - 14:00, Dr Hyde Park.
Meath vs Cork (Division 2) - 14:00 Páirc Tailteann. Deferred coverage on TG4.
Galway vs Clare (Division 2) - 14:00, Tuam Stadium.
Wicklow vs Laois (Division 3) - 14:00 Aughrim.
🏆 2022 GAA Allianz Football League Roinn 2 Rd 5
🗓 Sunday 13th March
🕑 14:00
🏟 Páirc Tailteann, An Uaimh
📺 TG4 App (Live) & TG4 TV (Deferred)
📻 LMFM Radio
🎫 https://t.co/SsPU678V3x
🤼♂️ Meath v Cork
#️⃣ #AllianzLeagues #YourEdge #GAABelong#MeathGAA#MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/7FrQCwnzo1
— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) March 9, 2022
Fermanagh vs Louth (Division 3) - 15:30, Brewster Park.
Sligo vs London (Division 4) - 12:00, Markievicz Park.
Carlow vs Leitrim (Division 4) - 14:00, Netwatch Cullen Park.
Wexford vs Waterford (Division 4) - 14:00, Chadwicks Wexford Park.
Carlow vs Tipperary (Division 4) - 14:00, Kingspan Breffni
Ladies football
Waterford v Westmeath (Division 1 relegation playoff) - 2pm, GAA National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown.
Louth v Wicklow (Division 3 relegation playoff) - 1pm, GAA National Games Development Centre Abbotstown.