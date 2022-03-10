Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 18:43

Tommy Fleetwood among leaders as Players Championship starts under a cloud

The start of play at Sawgrass was delayed by an hour due to overnight rain and thunderstorms in the area.
Tommy Fleetwood among leaders as Players Championship starts under a cloud

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Tommy Fleetwood held a share of the early lead as the first round of The Players Championship suffered a lengthy weather delay on Thursday.

The start of play at Sawgrass was delayed by an hour due to overnight rain and thunderstorms in the area, with preferred lies put in place for the first round.

When play did get under way, Fleetwood started on the back nine and picked up shots on the 11th and 16th, both par fives, before chipping in for another birdie on the 18th.

Fleetwood, who is without a win since 2019 and has slipped to 49th in the world rankings, also birdied the first and was facing a birdie putt from nine feet on the par-five second when play was suspended due to dangerous weather in the area at 11am local time.

At four under par, the former Ryder Cup star shared the lead with Americans Will Zalatoris and Harold Varner III, who had completed 11 holes.

World number one Jon Rahm was two under par for his first seven holes and safely on the green on the treacherous 17th when play was called off.

Just a month away from his defence of the Masters, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama had earlier withdrawn from the event due to a lingering back injury.

Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from The Players Championship with a back injury on Thursday (John Raoux/AP)

Matsuyama had been scheduled to tee off at 0840 local time alongside Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith. He was replaced in the field by Patrick Rodgers.

Matsuyama led after the opening round of the Players in 2000 following a superb 63, only for the event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

Haas sign Kevin Magnussen to replace sacked driver Nikita Mazepin Haas sign Kevin Magnussen to replace sacked driver Nikita Mazepin
Robert Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich demolish RB Salzburg Robert Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich demolish RB Salzburg
UK government open to Chelsea sale as long as Roman Abramovich does not profit UK government open to Chelsea sale as long as Roman Abramovich does not profit
England's Eddie Jones piles pressure on ‘red-hot favourites’ Ireland

England's Eddie Jones piles pressure on ‘red-hot favourites’ Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more