Alex Dombrandt named on England’s bench for Six Nations clash with Ireland

The forward has recovered from Covid-19
Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Alex Dombrandt has sufficiently recovered from coronavirus to secure a place on England’s bench for their pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Dombrandt’s inclusion was pending a successful run-out in Thursday’s training session and while removed from the starting XV that defeated Wales, he is able to provide number eight cover from the bench.

Sam Simmonds starts in his place and England have also been lifted by the presence of Tom Curry, who has passed the return to play protocols form concussion to continue at openside.

