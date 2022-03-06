Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 16:10

GAA results: Limerick still without a win, Waterford beat Tipperary

Limerick led throughout the first half of the game, and it was not until 50 minutes in that Clare went ahead for the first time with points from Kelly and David Fitzgerald.
All-Ireland champions Limerick have drawn 0-18 apiece with neighbours in their Division 1A Allianz National Hurling League meeting at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Aaron Gillane opened the tally for Limerick with an early free after just one minute of play.

There were no shortage of wides in the game, with Tony Kelly striking seven and Dairmaid Byrnes hitting five.

Both sides suffered a loss in the closing stages of the game due to red cards. For Limerick, Gillane was sent off after receiving a second yellow. Clare's Jack Browne was also told to leave the field of play in extra time following a second yellow.

Clare kept within distance of Limerick with frees from Kelly, leaving the game to finish level at 0-18 each.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Waterford got a big win over Tipperary, ending 1-28 to 0-21 at Walsh Park.

Tipperary were without Seamus Callanan who suffered a broken bone during training on Friday. He was replaced by Alan Flynn.

Tipperary got off the mark straight away, and after 15 minutes of play they led Waterford 0-02 to 0-07.

Stephen Bennett turned the game around on 20 minutes when he found the back of the net for Waterford. Five more points from Waterford following their goal put them 1-9 to 0-9 up.

After the break, points from Jason Forde and Mark Kehoe levelled the game but frees from Bennett and Jack Prendergast pushed Waterford in front.

Bennett did not stop there and helped his side carry on with the lead in the final quarter with little to no response from Tipperary.

