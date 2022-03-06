Sunday Sport: Sarsfields seek revenge against Oulart the Ballagh, Hurling clashes in Munster

Muireann Duffy

GAA

Wexford's Oulart the Ballagh and Sarsfields of Galway will again contest today's AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie final at 4pm in Croke Park.

Una Leacy scored a hat-trick as the Wexford women won by 4-8 to 2-9 at Nowlan Park in last December's delayed 2020 decider between the sides.

The Intermediate decider at 2pm pits Galway's Salthill-Knocknacarra against holders St Rynaghs of Offaly.

Having lost their opening three games, All-Ireland champions Limerick look to get their first points on the board in Division 1A of the National Hurling League. They take on Clare at Cusack Park from 1.45pm, with the hosts looking to build on last week's victory over Offaly.

Waterford aim to continue their unbeaten start in Division 1B when they take on Munster rivals Tipperary at Walsh Park, also at 1.45pm.

And later, Laois take on Antrim at O'Moore Park at 3.45pm.

Mayo and Donegal warm up for the Lidl National Ladies Football semi-finals when they meet at the Connacht Centre of Excellence this afternoon.

The winners of the 2pm throw-in will be assured of top spot in Division 1A, while the losers of Westmeath and Galway will be in the relegation play-off.

Cork are also battling the drop in Division 1B, going up against a Waterford team who have also lost their first two games.

Soccer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will not be underestimating Manchester United when they host today's derby.

A win would see them restore a six point gap at the top of the table.

United have not seriously challenged for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson left, however, Guardiola says their rivals still have an intimidating legacy.

Kick-off at old Trafford is at 4.30pm.

Before that, Arsenal will be hoping to win their fourth consecutive league game when they travel to Watford for a 2pm start at Vicarage Road.

In Scotland, Celtic are away to fourth placed Livingston where they lead 1-0 at half-time.

A win here for the visitors would see them go three points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is 3 under par after a third round of 76 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour in Florida.

He will enter the final round in a tie for sixth, four shots behind joint leaders, American duo Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch.

Graeme McDowell is also 3-under-par, with both heading out for their final rounds at 6pm Irish time.

Racing

There's a seven race card at Leopardstown this afternoon, where the first is off at 1.55pm.

There's also a seven race meeting at Wexford from 2.10pm.