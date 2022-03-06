Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 09:57

Shane Warne to be honoured with state funeral

The cricketing great died on Friday aged 52.
Shane Warne to be honoured with state funeral

PA Sport Staff

Australia will hold a state funeral for Shane Warne.

The Warne family have accepted the offer of a public funeral for the cricketing great, who died of a heart attack aged 52 on Friday.

Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, said on social media that the occasion would be an opportunity for the country to honour the sporting superstar.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Andrews posted on Twitter.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in the coming days.”

Tributes have flooded in from across the world following the shock death of one of sport’s most charismatic and loved figures.

Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP).

Fans have continued to lay floral tributes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Shane Warne statue, while the stadium’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in the spin king’s honour.

Warne shot to global fame with the ‘ball of the century’ to bamboozle and dismiss Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes series against England.

He went on to claim 708 Test wickets, the second-highest haul in history, in a 15-year career spanning 145 matches.

The bullish spinner also racked up 293 one-day international wickets, helping Australia win the 1999 World Cup.

More in this section

Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas
GAA results: Kilkenny ambush Dublin, Cork continue unbeaten run GAA results: Kilkenny ambush Dublin, Cork continue unbeaten run
Connacht suffer tough trip as Edinburgh rack up eight tries Connacht suffer tough trip as Edinburgh rack up eight tries
Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham

Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more